Mijas firefighters tackle house fire in Calahonda

Irene Quirante Malaga Tuesday, 26 December 2023, 17:37

Firefighters from the Mijas fire brigade are working to extinguish a house fire in Calle Alhamar, in the Calahonda area of the Costa del Sol. The cause of the blaze, which alerted local residents in the area, is not yet known, 112 Andalucía sources told SUR.

Apparently, the fire started on the ground floor of the property.

The alarm was raised at 3.55pm this Tuesday (26 December) and 112 alerted the fire brigade, Local Police and the Guardia Civil, as well as the health services as a precautionary measure.

At the moment, the emergency services are still working in the area. Apparently, several neighbours noticed the fire and raised the alarm, saying that they could not leave their homes because of the smoke that had seeped into the block.