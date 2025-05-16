Mijas finally awards contract for pedestrian link between La Cala and Fuengirola

Lorena Cádiz Mijas Friday, 16 May 2025, 18:54 Compartir

The pedestrian connection between La Cala de Mijas and the border with the municipality of Fuengirola, part of the Senda Litoral, is starting to take shape after a long bureaucratic process that has taken almost three years. Mijas town hall has just awarded the contract to companies Sardalla Española S. A. and Herysan 2007 S.L. The final budget is 4.1 million euros, including taxes.

Once the paperwork has been completed, the town hall expects the preliminary work to begin shortly, namely the staking out and the collection of materials, which could take approximately two months. This means that work could officially begin in the middle of the high summer season. The municipality has assured that the construction process "will not affect beaches, as work will be carried out close to the A7 road".

The new structure will connect two sections of the coastline: from the Plaza del Torreón in La Cala to the El Sheriff restaurant; and from the El Faro restaurant to Fuengirola. The estimated time for completion is six months - a short period of time compared to how long it took to find a company willing to do the work. This section was put out to tender for the first time almost three years ago, but none of the companies that applied wanted to formalise the contract, because the budget was not in line with real market prices.

It was put out to tender again in 2023, once the project had been adapted to market prices. However, even then the company awarded the contract withdrew, which required a new tender to be published. The final budget for the work is financed by the provincial authority.

The Senda Litoral is a pedestrian and cycle path that acts as the backbone of the Costa del Sol along its beaches and will eventually link the entire coastline from Nerja to Manilva. It is currently almost seven kilometres long in Mijas and its route offers users the chance to contemplate unique sites of cultural and historical value, Mediterranean dunes or coastal sands that are home to protected species of flora and fauna, beautiful spots for watching sea birds and even cetaceans.