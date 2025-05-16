Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Senda Litoral as it passes through Mijas. L. Cádiz
Mijas finally awards contract for pedestrian link between La Cala and Fuengirola
Infrastructure

Mijas finally awards contract for pedestrian link between La Cala and Fuengirola

Three years after starting the bureaucratic process, the town hall has hired a construction company for a project that will cost more than four million euros on the Costa del Sol

Lorena Cádiz

Lorena Cádiz

Mijas

Friday, 16 May 2025, 18:54

The pedestrian connection between La Cala de Mijas and the border with the municipality of Fuengirola, part of the Senda Litoral, is starting to take shape after a long bureaucratic process that has taken almost three years. Mijas town hall has just awarded the contract to companies Sardalla Española S. A. and Herysan 2007 S.L. The final budget is 4.1 million euros, including taxes.

Once the paperwork has been completed, the town hall expects the preliminary work to begin shortly, namely the staking out and the collection of materials, which could take approximately two months. This means that work could officially begin in the middle of the high summer season. The municipality has assured that the construction process "will not affect beaches, as work will be carried out close to the A7 road".

The new structure will connect two sections of the coastline: from the Plaza del Torreón in La Cala to the El Sheriff restaurant; and from the El Faro restaurant to Fuengirola. The estimated time for completion is six months - a short period of time compared to how long it took to find a company willing to do the work. This section was put out to tender for the first time almost three years ago, but none of the companies that applied wanted to formalise the contract, because the budget was not in line with real market prices.

It was put out to tender again in 2023, once the project had been adapted to market prices. However, even then the company awarded the contract withdrew, which required a new tender to be published. The final budget for the work is financed by the provincial authority.

The Senda Litoral is a pedestrian and cycle path that acts as the backbone of the Costa del Sol along its beaches and will eventually link the entire coastline from Nerja to Manilva. It is currently almost seven kilometres long in Mijas and its route offers users the chance to contemplate unique sites of cultural and historical value, Mediterranean dunes or coastal sands that are home to protected species of flora and fauna, beautiful spots for watching sea birds and even cetaceans.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town advances plans for over 500 new homes
  2. 2 Costa del Sol car park extends its flat-rate one-euro parking hours
  3. 3 Wild boar on A-7 Costa del Sol motorway causes traffic accident that leaves two people in hospital
  4. 4 No beach showers along eastern Costa del Sol again this summer despite recent rain
  5. 5 Spain warns UK over unfinished EU deal on Gibraltar after Brexit
  6. 6 Burst sewage pipe forces flying of red flag and closure of popular Mijas Costa beach
  7. 7 Popular eastern Costa del Sol hotel is upgraded and awarded four stars
  8. 8 Gilmar estate agency opens new office in Benalmádena
  9. 9 Drive without limits: Car insurance that understands the expat journey
  10. 10 Costa del Sol motorcycle customiser is runner-up in European championship with his latest Harley-Davidson

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Mijas finally awards contract for pedestrian link between La Cala and Fuengirola