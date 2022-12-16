Mijas opens its own 'Disneyland' for Christmas A temporary exhibition includes 200 pieces related to the world of Disney, open every day until Saturday 7 January

Mijas town hall inaugurated a temporary Christmas museum in Las Lagunas on Thursday, bringing together some 200 pieces related to the world of Disney in the Cortijo Don Elías.

The official opening was attended by the town’s mayor, Josele González, and the councillor for Fiestas, Tamara Vera, along with the participation of the students of Tamixa school.

The miniature Disney characters, which are from films such as Star Wars, Beauty and the Beast and Ariel, come from the private collection of Isaac Suárez, and is the biggest in Europe.

The space also includes areas dedicated to Santa Claus and the Three Kings, where the pupils have the opportunity to deliver their Christmas letters.

One of the students, Martín Gálvez, said the visit was “like going to Disneyland Paris but in Mijas", an opinion shared by his colleague, Gonzalo García, who claimed it was “fantastic for all children who can't go to Disney”.

The councillor for Culture said, “This has been created for the imagination and magic that surrounds these important dates. Without a doubt, it will serve as entertainment for the little ones: the faces of the children who accompany us today say it all.”

The museum can be visited every day between 11am and 7pm until Saturday 7 January.