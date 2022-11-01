Mijas launches charity calendar in memory of local artist The publication will help support the Adimi association and pays tribute to the local ceramist, Pepe Almirón, who died in February

Members of the artist's family, the town hall and the Adimi association launch the latest calendar. / SUR

Mijas town hall has launched its latest charity calendar in collaboration with the Association of Artisans of Mijas that pays tribute to the local ceramist, Pepe Almirón, who died in February.

Almirón was a popular character in Mijas and also worked at the town hall, and his inclusion in this year’s calendar is part of the council’s commitment to highlight the artistic talent of the municipality.

The initiative began in 2018 and is intended to raise funds for charities and worthy causes. This year’s edition will be used to support Adimi, a non-profit association created in 1999 to help people with intellectual disabilities.

The calendar, which can be obtained in exchange for stationary, includes a directory with information about local artists, including a short biography and contact information.

The presentation of the calendar was attended by members of the ceramicist’s family, and the town’s mayor, Josele González, who said: “The association of artisans has been kind enough to dedicate this calendar to the figure of Pepe Almirón. He was a person very dear to all the people of Mijas, someone whom we are missing very much both at the municipal level and from the field of culture.”

Some 1,250 calendars have been printed and can obtained from any of the four municipal libraries, the headquarters of the Association of Artisans of Mijas and from the Adimi facility in Mijas Pueblo.

Pepe Almirón was active in Mijas for more than 30 years and his contributions include several hand-painted ceramic plaques.

“The truth is that my father left his mark on numerous municipal spaces,” his son, Víctor Almirón, said.