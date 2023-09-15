Mijas La Cala Lions receive cheque from local golfers

Sections
Friday, 15 September 2023, 17:09
El Chaparral Golf Club presented a cheque for 2,937 euros to La Cala de Mijas Lions Club during an event at the Green Label restaurant last week.
The Lions were selected as the golf club's chosen charity by the captain of the ladies' team, Joyce Toms.
The cheque was accepted by recently elected Lions president Brenda Meredith, who said the money will be used to support deserving causes and organisations throughout the Mijas area.
The Mijas La Cala Lions Club also held its President's Evening in Mijas last week, attended by some 100 guests.
The gathering was the first social event of new president Brenda Meredith.
The event was also used to present a special gift to Anne Bowles to thank her for her tireless work running the Diabetic Support Group.
The event raised more than 2,200 euros.
