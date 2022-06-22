Ask for Angela Mijas joins the 'Ask for Angela' gender violence campaign Posters in the town will offer information in Spanish and English, as more than 50 per cent of the women assisted for gender violence at the Women’s Centre in Mijas are foreigners

The campaign is aimed at bars, clubs and restaurants in the municipality. / SUR

Mijas has joined the campaign against gender violence, Pregunta por Ángela, (Ask for Angela), a code which can be used by women in bars or night clubs when they feel threatened or find themselves in an uncomfortable or dangerous situation.

For the initiative to work effectively, the bars, clubs and restaurants in the municipality will be asked to place an informative poster about the campaign in the women’s toilets of their premises. The bar owners or employees receiving the victim’s warning will call 112, or the Local Police, so that they can respond immediately.

“If any woman feels harassed, threatened or is suffering any uncomfortable situation, they know they have a person who can help them to get out of that situation,” said the councillor for Equality and Diversity, Natalia Martinez.

Available to all

The posters will offer information in Spanish and English, as more than 50 per cent of the women assisted for gender violence at the Women’s Centre in Mijas are foreigners.

“We all know that Mijas is a municipality with many residents of other nationalities and a lot of foreign tourism, especially now in the high season. It is essential that this campaign is available to all of them,” the councillor for Foreign Residents, Arancha Lopez, explained.

Viogenex

The initiative was launched in Mijas by Viogenex - a group established to help foreign women who have been victims of gender violence, along with the cooperation of the Department of Equality and Diversity and the Foreign Residents Office of the town hall. The initiative is also backed by the Local Police, as well as the Lions Club, Age Care, the Red Cross and Soroptimist International Costa del Sol.

“We want to continue spreading this campaign and we are going to visit bars and restaurants to talk to the owners and ask them to join this necessary project,” Anette Skou, Vice President of Soroptimist, said.