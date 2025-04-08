Mijas animal charity hosts 'highly enjoyable and successful' fundraising night

Founder Fabienne Paques (c) at the fundraising event in Mijas.

Tony Bryant Mijas Tuesday, 8 April 2025, 12:25 Compartir

Around one hundred animal lovers attended a fundraising spring dinner for the Mijas-based ACE dog shelter, which took place at Restaurante La Sierra (Cerrado del Águila Golf and Resort), on Saturday 29 March.

Guests enjoyed cava and canapés on arrival, followed by a three-course meal and live entertainment supplied by Costa favourite Ricky Lavazza.

Sponsored by Ibex Insurance and Costa Connection Magazine, the event raised 2,800 euros, which will be used to help feed and look after the more than 500 dogs and 200 cats currently in the shelter’s care.

The evening also featured an auction, and a charity raffle “with quality prizes generously donated by members of the local community”.

A spokesperson for the charity, founded by Fabienne Paques in 1999, said: “Special thanks from the ACE team to all who helped make our event both highly enjoyable and successful, especially Ricky Lavazza and, of course, Jeremy and his team at Restaurante La Sierra who, as ever, provided excellent food and attentive service.”