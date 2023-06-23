Mijas all set for the Feria de Las Lagunas, the first of its three summer fairs

The fair will take place from Wednesday 28 June until Sunday 2 July, with the official switching on of the illuminations taking place at 10pm on Wednesday

Mijas town hall has announced that this year’s Las Lagunas summer fair will take place from Wednesday 28 June until Sunday 2 July, with the official switching on of the illuminations taking place at 10pm on Wednesday.

The feria, which is the first of three held in the municipality, will include a wide range of activities to suit all age groups, including nightly concerts in the municipal 'caseta'.

These will include the popular Spanish pop/rock band, Los Toreros Muertos (Friday), who made their name on the 1980s counter-culture movement known as the Movida Madrileña; Toteking (Saturday), one of the leading figures on the Spanish rap scene; and El Canijo de Jerez (Sunday), a flamenco-fusion artiste who was a former member of the celebrated flamenco-rock outfit, Los Delinqüentes.

As in previous years, the fair will include a threshing exhibition, flamenco recitals in the Peña Unión del Cante club; while on Wednesday, ‘children’s day’, the prices of the attractions on the fairground will be reduced.

The number of days in which there will be no sound or music in the attractions area has been extended this year so that children with special needs can enjoy the activities. This measure will be applied on the opening day between 7pm and 9pm, and for the remainder of the fair between 7.30pm and 9pm.

The day fair, which will take place in El Cortijo Don Elías, will include children’s activities, and live music and dance performances, which, as with those in the municipal caseta, have free admission until full capacity is reached.