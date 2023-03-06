Mayor lays cornerstone of new leisure park in Fuengirola Ana Mula participated in the ceremony of laying the first stone of the new 30,000 square-metre Parque La Loma, the largest natural space in the town

The Mayor of Fuengirola, Ana Mula, participated on Saturday (4 March) in the ceremony of laying the first stone of the new 30,000 square-metre La Loma leisure park. The event was attended by members of the town hall and the heads of the companies that make up the Temporary Union of Companies (UTE) that will carry out the construction of the new 'green lung'.

The park, to be located between the Avenida de Andalucía and the Arroyo Real stream, will become the largest natural space in the town and will be packed with sports facilities. These will include a seven-a-side football pitch, handball and volleyball courts, three tennis courts, a BMX obstacle course, a climbing wall with a grandstand for competitions or exhibitions, a running area, a bike path, and an area exclusively for children.

In addition, there will be space for the creation of 16,000 square metres of landscaped area with trees and shrubs to be planted; a picnic area of 843 square metres, a central square - where the climbing wall will be located - and up to 800 square metres of parking.

«Today begins the countdown for the great new green lung of our town to become a reality. This area will become a faithful reflection of the image of the New Fuengirola, where sport and leisure will have a predominant place. It will have an innovative design, integrated into the environment and with elements of enjoyment for all age groups, but especially for young people,» the mayor explained during her speech.

Mula went on to say that the park will offer residents and visitors a «great space» where they can enjoy outdoor recreation, which is «vital for us to have an increasingly welcoming municipality».

«Despite the effects of the pandemic, we have worked hard to improve our parks, increase the green areas and to create healthier spaces for all. We have created vertical gardens in Los Pacos, Los Boliches and Miramar, and these are just the first of many more, Mula said.