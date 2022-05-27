Marenostrum Fuengirola aims to become one of the most sustainable festival venues in Spain and Europe The town hall has announced that several drinking-water fountains will be installed in the enclosure for the use of its workforce to eliminate the use of plastic bottles

The fountains will help to eliminate the use of plastic bottles. / SUR

The Marenostrum music festival in Fuengirola will reinforce its commitment to environmental sustainability at this year’s event by installing several drinking water fountains for the use of its workforce to eliminate the use of plastic bottles.

Since its inception in 2016, the festival, held in the grounds of the Sohail Castle, has committed to an environmental policy to make the enclosure free of single-use plastics, which is one of the SDG objectives of the town hall.

The staff will be issued with a “reusable bottle” that can be filled at the dispensers, which will supply water from the local network and will be located at different areas of the enclosure.

During last year’s festival, staff consumed more than 4,720 bottles of water.

The town’s deputy mayor, Rodrigo Romero, claimed that the omitting of plastic bottles at this year’s festival will “avoid generating unnecessary plastic waste”.

“One of the actions in which we are working harder is the one that leads us to become one of the most sustainable venues in Spain and Europe. We want to be a worldwide reference in sustainability and for this we have set ourselves sustainable development goals to know how we should manage the enclosure,” Romero said.