Marenostrum Fuengirola kicks off the concert season with 110,000 tickets already sold Operación Triunfo singers will kick off this a series of 34 performances on Saturday, including those of Maná, Estopa, David Cepo and Eladio Carrión, which have already sold out

Lorena Cádiz Thursday, 16 May 2024, 20:05 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The concert season kicks off at Marenostrum Fuengirola. The singers from the last Operación Triunfo will be responsible for starting this series, which this year has 34 performances scheduled, for which a total of 110,000 tickets have already been sold. The concerts by Maná, Estopa, David Cepo and Eladio Carrión have already sold out.

Wednesday saw the presentation of the ninth edition of Marenostrum, which starts now and runs until 7 September, when the Finnish superstar Käärijä is scheduled to perform.

Among the big names this year are also Aventura, Macklemore, Maluma, Manolo García, Niña Pastori and Queens of the Stone Age, among many others. As special events, Marenostrum Fuengirola will have the first 360 degrees stage dedicated to electronic music; the largest female LGTBIQ visibility festival in Europe, Fulanita Fest; the only concert in Spain by the American rapper Macklemore and an acoustic concert by the artist Manu Chao.

Once again, Marenostrum will have two stages for its events. The Unicaja, located on the hill of the Sohail Castle and with a capacity for more than 18,000 people and the other, the Fundación Unicaja, with a capacity for 2,400 people, which is located inside the castle itself.

Marenostrum Fuengirola has been recognised by the Association of Music Promoters as the best-attended music festival in Spain for the last two years, consolidating its position as the leading music venue on the Costa del Sol with more than 180,000 verified spectators per year.

It also aims to be a sustainable event. Along these lines, for the second year running, Repsol will provide its energy with the aim of reducing CO2 emissions: generators will power the main stage thanks to 100% renewable fuels, a solar cube will supply energy to servers and to the press and will function as the festival's electrical backup system, several solar mushrooms will allow the public to recharge their mobile phones inside the venue, used cooking oil will be collected to serve as raw material for renewable fuel and the Marenostrum car park will have electric charging points for the venue's fleet of vehicles and for attendees.

Alongside this, Gestagua will provide reusable water bottles to all staff and artistes who visit the venue each day for the concerts, continuing the initiative established since 2019 around a venue free of single-use plastics. Four water fountains will be installed at different strategic points. The Unicaja stage will also have a fountain available for the public attending each of the concerts.