Man dies in jet ski accident in Fuengirola The 32-year-old Frenchman is the second fatality this summer involving this type of vehicle in the province of Malaga

Juan Cano and Irene Quirante Malaga

A 32-year-old man of French origin has died in Fuengirola in an accident involving a jet ski. This is the second fatality in a jet ski incident so far this summer in the province of Malaga; on 16 July, Marina, a woman of the same age, died in El Palo.

The incident occurred at 4.40pm on Wednesday, 9 August. Several people phoned the 112-Andalucía emergency system to report that a jet ski had suffered an accident outside the marked area for bathing, opposite the Rey de España promenade in Fuengirola.

The jet ski was occupied by two people and no other vessel was involved. It appears that the accident occurred when they were riding a wave, at which point the victim fell into the water and hit the vehicle, although the exact cause of death is not yet known.

The man was pulled from the sea showing signs of drowning and was in cardiorespiratory arrest. In spite of the large number of medical staff at the scene, efforts to save the victim were in vain and they could only certify his death.

The Guardia Civil, 061 medical staff, Local and National Police and maritime rescue were at the scene. The Guardia Civil will lead the investigations to clarify the circumstances of the accident.

Second fatal accident

This is the second fatal accident involving a jet ski in the province of Malaga this summer. The first occurred on 16 July during festivities in honour of the Virgen del Carmen.

The victim, who was taken to the shore unconscious and seriously injured, was named as Marina, 32.

The medical staff managed to resuscitate her after more than 40 minutes of manoeuvres, after which she was evacuated to a hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery. Despite the doctors' efforts, she died due to the internal bleeding she had suffered.

According to the reconstruction of the events, Marina was travelling on a three-seater jet ski with two other friends. It seems that she was at the back of the vehicle and, during the ride, she fell off. Her companions, a man and another girl, rescued her from the water unconscious and took her to the beach.

According to the reports of the survivors, the victim's cap flew off and, when she tried to pick it up, she fell into the water, suffering a heavy blow. The woman, who had two children, was left floating, unconscious (she was wearing a life jacket), until she was rescued and taken to the shore.