National Police were called to the shopping centre and arrested the individual. SUR
Man arrested for taking photos of girl in changing room at Fuengirola shopping centre﻿ store

The minor noticed the mobile phone appear under the curtain of the cubicle and she started screaming to alert her mother

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Monday, 10 April 2023, 17:13

A man has been arrested in Fuengirola for allegedly taking photos of a young girl while she was undressing in the changing room of a clothes shop in the Costa del Sol town.

The victim noticed the suspect had allegedly slipped a mobile phone beneath the curtain of the changing cubicle to take photos of her at the shopping centre in Fuengirola on 3 April at around 2pm. She immediately kicked out at the device and started screaming, alerting her mother who rushed to the fitting room.

After her daughter told her what had happened the mother allegedly saw the suspect repeating the same act in another changing room and alerted security guards. They located the man and held him until National Police arrived. Officers then arrested him and seized the suspect’s phone.

A specialised unit is still checking the contents of the mobile phone to determine if the man, accused of child pornography and a crime against privacy, possibly committed similar acts on other occasions.

