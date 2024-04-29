Man arrested after his partner plunges from a first-floor balcony on the Costa del Sol

Irene Quirante Malaga Monday, 29 April 2024, 16:12 Compartir Copiar enlace

It was the victim's own call that alerted the Local Police in Fuengirola to a dangerous situation that was unfolding. The officers only took a couple of minutes to arrive at the scene, but by then her partner, a 54-year-old Ukrainian man had already allegedly thrown her from a first-floor balcony at an apartment block. The man was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and attempted murder.

The incident happened at around 1.30pm on Sunday, 28 April, in Calle Mallorca Street, located in the El Boquetillo neighbourhood. The main concern of the officers was to verify the condition of the woman, who was found in the inner courtyard of the apartment block after the police broke down a door to gain access to her.

Emergency health services did not take long to arrive at the scene and, despite the victim's injuries, they found that her injuries were not life-threatening. However, she was taken to the Hospital Costa del Sol in Marbella for a check-up, although she has now been discharged from hospital, according to the sources consulted by SUR.

Local Police officers apparently arrested the suspect at the same address where the alleged assault happened and investigation is now being led by the National Police force. Given the relationship between the arrested man and the victim, the first hypotheses point to an attempted homicide in the context of gender violence, for which the arrested man is expected to appear before the courts on Tuesday.