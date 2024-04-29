Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Man arrested after his partner plunges from a first-floor balcony on the Costa del Sol
112 incident

Man arrested after his partner plunges from a first-floor balcony on the Costa del Sol

The victim herself called the police moments before the incident happened, after which the 54-year-old foreign suspect was detained on suspicion of domestic violence and attempted homicide

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Monday, 29 April 2024, 16:12

Compartir

It was the victim's own call that alerted the Local Police in Fuengirola to a dangerous situation that was unfolding. The officers only took a couple of minutes to arrive at the scene, but by then her partner, a 54-year-old Ukrainian man had already allegedly thrown her from a first-floor balcony at an apartment block. The man was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and attempted murder.

The incident happened at around 1.30pm on Sunday, 28 April, in Calle Mallorca Street, located in the El Boquetillo neighbourhood. The main concern of the officers was to verify the condition of the woman, who was found in the inner courtyard of the apartment block after the police broke down a door to gain access to her.

Emergency health services did not take long to arrive at the scene and, despite the victim's injuries, they found that her injuries were not life-threatening. However, she was taken to the Hospital Costa del Sol in Marbella for a check-up, although she has now been discharged from hospital, according to the sources consulted by SUR.

Local Police officers apparently arrested the suspect at the same address where the alleged assault happened and investigation is now being led by the National Police force. Given the relationship between the arrested man and the victim, the first hypotheses point to an attempted homicide in the context of gender violence, for which the arrested man is expected to appear before the courts on Tuesday.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Tenants or squatters? When they stop paying but stay put
  2. 2 Costa del Sol town celebrates its diversity as Spanish and foreign communities come together for annual Residents' Day
  3. 3 Pedro Sánchez to stay as Spain's PM after five-day reflection period
  4. 4 Mijas to celebrate Labour Day with 700 kilos of free skewered sardines
  5. 5 House prices continue to rise on the Costa del Sol, one of Spain's most active markets
  6. 6 Community, political and civic leaders call for more trains on the Costa del Sol
  7. 7

    Parallel universes
  8. 8 Dutch community on the Costa del Sol to paint the town orange for Koningsdag
  9. 9 Malaga CF's promotion hopes dwindle after Andalusian derby defeat at Cordoba
  10. 10 Largest ever amount of sand to be added to Costa del Sol beaches to control erosion

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad