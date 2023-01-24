Lucky escape as car crashes through wall and ends up wedged against property in Mijas Local residents say they have complained about speeding motorists in the area before, but nothing has been done about the problem

The vehicle smashed through the wall and plunged into the garden of the property in Mijas. / SUR

Firefighters were called out last Sunday, 22 January, after a vehicle spectacularly crashed through a garden wall on Calle Topacio street in Mijas, and became solidly wedged - vertically - against a property.

The dramatic incident resulted with no injuries to either the occupants of the vehicle or the owners of the house, nor was anyone trapped who needed to be rescued.

The firefighters responded to the emergency call after they were notified that there had been fuel spills in the area, so they used an absorbent material to reduce the risk of fire. They also removed the battery but could not recover the vehicle but a tow truck collected it the following day.

The driver reportedly tested positive in a breathalyser test.

Residents of the street have protested to improve safety in the area. According to sources, the road layout is very straight and motorists drive at a high speed through it. On numerous occasions residents have called on the town council to do something about the problem.