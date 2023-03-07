Driver of overturned lorry at notorious Costa del Sol blackspot tests positive for drugs

The 60-year-old driver of the vehicle carrying 20,000 kilos bananas, which left the road on a bend of the A-7 in Mijas, is also being investigated for falsifying documentation

A 60-year-old lorry driver is being investigated by police for a road safety offence when he allegedly tested positive for drugs after being involved in an accident while driving a vehicle loaded with 20,000 kilos of bananas on the main coastal road in Mijas.

The incident happened on 24 February, at kilometre 1023 of the A-7. The driver lost control of the heavy goods vehicle and ended up crashing down a very steep slope until it came to halt on the beach, according to the Guardia Civil.

Traffic officers called to the crash scene, after verifying that the driver had minor injuries, found he showed obvious signs of being under the influence of drugs. The individual tested positive for two classes of narcotics after undergoing tests.

Police officer's also discovered that the lorry's tachograph had been tampered with and a mechanism had been installed to prevent it from accurately recording the vehicle's activity, and was found to be in 'stop' or 'rest' mode.

The matter is now in the hands of the courts in Fuengirola.