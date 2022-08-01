Lifeguards help save the life of a man on Fuengirola's Los Boliches beach The rescue service performed CPR on the 75-year-old bather after he was pulled from the sea

Fuengirola lifeguards managed to save the life of a 75-year-old man on the town’s Los Boliches beach on Sunday. The patient came out of cardiorespiratory arrest after members of the rescue service performed CPR on him, despite the incident happening outside the team’s regular watch hours.

"We have an enormous pride for the team we have, they are great professionals," said Óscar Porras, head of the life-saving service, who emphasised the team’s rapid response despite being outside the surveillance hours on the beach. "The incident happened at around 10.30am, and we normally start at 11am but luckily, on Sunday, we were doing training and we arrived earlier."

The team received a call from the 112 Andalucía emergency services control room alerting them to a drowned person in possible cardiorespiratory arrest in the Los Boliches area. “We used binoculars and saw a crowd of people. We were about 400 metres away, six colleagues took the defibrillator and oxygen equipment and ran to the scene," says Porras, with more than 20 years of rescue experience in rescue in countries such as Australia and the United Kingdom.

Once at the scene, they found the 75-year-old man lying on the sand after being helped from the water by other swimmers. It was then that they began to practice CPR manoeuvres accompanied by the 061 ambulance team, which had also just arrived in the area. “We managed to get him out of cardiorespiratory arrest. The medical team then transferred him to the ambulance with a pulse but with assisted breathing.

Of the six lifeguards who attended the scene, two supervisors have several years of experience in the sector, according to the head of the service. “The medical team congratulated us for the extensive training of the lifeguard team, and we did everything necessary to save this life. For us it is very important to be able to carry out this work, we are on the beach all day to help residents and tourists.”

The patient went alone to the beach, according to witnesses. Thanks to the quick intervention of the bathers, who were able to pull him from the water, and the quick action of the rescue teams, the 75-year-old man has recovered. "We do not know his identity due to data protection rules, but we are very happy to have been able to save his life," said the leader of the lifeguard service.