Masking up in support of leukaemia research in Fuengirola More than 40 people wearing period costumes and masks typical of a Venetian carnival will participate in the event

It will be held on an eight-metre catwalk located in the area of the yacht club in the marina / SUR

Fuengirola town hall, in conjunction with the Fuengirola Nautical Club and the Marco Luna Association, will host an event on Saturday 30 July to raise funds for a new Car-T therapy unit for patients with leukaemia to be installed in the Virgen del Rocío University Hospital in Seville.

Under the banner of Enmascarado - together for a cancer-free tomorrow - the event arises from the idea of replacing the surgical mask of hospitalised patients with a Venetian mask. More than 40 people wearing period costumes and masks typical of a Venetian carnival will participate in the initiative, which will be held on an eight-metre catwalk located in the area of the yacht club in the marina.

The event, promoted by the European Medicines Agency, was announced by the councillor for Social Welfare and Families, Rocío Rodriguez, who said, “Fuengirola is a town of solidarity, with much to offer and with residents dedicated to helping those who need it most. Therefore, in order to contribute to support solidarity causes of non-profit associations, we present this event, promoted by the Marco Luna Association.”

Marco Luna is a non-profit association whose purpose is to support research into blood diseases like leukaemia, and cancer in general. It promotes an awareness campaign to help people who suffer with the disease to maintain a more dignified life during their time in hospital, while also offering support to the families of patients.

The charity is calling on people to donate five euros to the White Mask initiative, either on the day of the event, which starts at 8.30pm, or online: www.asociacionmarcoluna.org.

“We are extremely grateful that Fuengirola is one of the towns chosen to carry out this special event, which will have a Venetian carnival atmosphere. We invite all residents and visitors to participate,” the councillor said.