Las Lagunas to celebrate 40th anniversary of pilgrimage in honour of its patron

Mijas is gearing up for the annual 'romería' (pilgrimage) in honour of the Virgen de la Paz, patron of Las Lagunas, which takes place on Sunday 25 May. Organised by the department of festivities of Mijas town hall and the brotherhood of Jesús Vivo, the event, now in its 40th year, will begin with a mass in the Iglesia de San Manuel de Las Lagunas at 10.30am. This will be followed by the procession of traditional decorated carts and pilgrims that will accompany the effigy of the Virgin through the streets of the parish and on to Parque Esparragal, where an afternoon of celebrations will take place. This will include a free paella prepared by the federation of associations of Mijas, along with live music and dancing and the traditional contest for the best decorated cart.

The town hall has organised a free a shuttle bus every half hour between the Las Lagunas fairground and Parque El Esparragal from midday to 8pm.

The pilgrimage will be preceded on Saturday (7pm) with the traditional floral offering to the Virgen de la Paz in the church of San Manuel.

The romería announces the Las Lagunas fair, the first of three held in the municipality, which includes a wide range of activities to suit all age groups, including nightly concerts in the municipal 'caseta'.