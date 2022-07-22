La Cala de Mijas five-day feria makes welcome return The town hall said that this year’s event, the first since before the pandemic hit in 2020, will be better than ever and will offer something for all age groups and musical tastes

The residents of La Cala de Mijas are getting ready for the return of the town’s long-awaited summer feria, which will be held from Wednesday 27 until Sunday 31 July.

The fair will offer five days of live music and entertainment, along with traditional activities like the procession of the giants and the selection of the feria king and queen, along with flamenco performances and the habitual sevillanas.

The town hall claims that it has “made an extra effort” to ensure that this year’s event, the first since before the pandemic hit in 2020, will be better than ever and will offer something for all age groups and musical tastes.

A string of pop and rock groups will perform at the municipal caseta from 10.30pm each night: these will include Mago de Oz (Thursday), a Madrid folk-metal band renowned for their unique Celtic vibes; Delaossa (Friday), a popular rap artiste from the El Palo district of Malaga; and La Húngara (Sunday), a singer from Seville who has enjoyed relative success in the Spanish pop charts.

The fair will kick off on Wednesday with the parade of the giants through the streets of La Cala de Mijas at 7.30pm, followed by the official switching on of the feria lights at 10pm. Wednesday is also children’s day, when the majority of the rides on the fairground will have a reduced price of two euros.

The daytime fair, which will be held between 2pm and 8pm, will be inaugurated in Plaza Torreón on Friday 29 July.

For a full schedule of activities, see www.mijas.com