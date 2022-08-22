Ora, the female Komodo dragon at Bioparc Fuengirola, has laid 12 eggs The eggs of the endangered species were found buried at a depth of one metre and will take approximately eight months to hatch

Two weeks ago, vets and members of the Herpetology team at Bioparc Fuengirola noted a change in the behaviour of Ora, the female Komodo dragon. She was more nervous than usual, and kept piling up the earth in one of the planters in her enclosure. It looked as if she was hiding something, and it turned out that she was.

Ora was showing all the signs of female Komodo dragons who have just laid a clutch of eggs: first, she dug a deep nest and then, after laying them, she covered the hole with earth again. It was laborious for her, but a wonderful surprise for the Bioparc team. There are 12 eggs, the result of Ora mating with Reo, the male who underwent cataract surgery a few months ago to improve his quality of life.

It took vets and keepers more than four hours to find the eggs, which Ora had buried at a depth of one metre. “We had to find them and take them to the incubation area, because with this species the females only monitor their eggs for the first few weeks. We need to ensure optimum levels of humidity and nutrients for them to survive,” explained Jesús Recuero, the technical director of the Bioparc.

The eggs will take eight months to incubate, and during that time the team at Bioparc Fuengirola will be checking on them three times a week to ensure that everything seems to be going well.