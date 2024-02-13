Junta's major 1.5 million euro extension of dated Los Boliches health centre starts

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Tuesday, 13 February 2024, 11:27 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Junta de Andalucía has begun the expansion of the Los Boliches health centre, a project that has an investment of more than 1.5 million euros and an execution period of seven months. The regional authority pointed out that the old facility is over 40 years old, and during this time health practices have advanced and the population of this area of Fuengirola has grown considerably.

The works will include turning the facility into a primary care centre with the necessary capacity and equipment to attend to the healthcare needs of the residents of Los Boliches.

The project includes the construction of a new two-storey building with a consultation wing and an emergency department that will serve as an extension of the current health centre. The new building will also include 12 new consultation rooms, and a basement area that will be reserved for future developments of the centre.

The regional administration is also continuing with the construction of the new Los Pacos health centre, which will respond to the health needs of the eastern population of Fuengirola, such as Carvajal and Torreblanca.

“We are glad that this project is now becoming a reality. It is a very necessary action, because it is a facility that serves many people in this district. In a few months, along with the new Los Pacos health centre, the people of Fuengirola will have a better and much improved health service,” the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, said.