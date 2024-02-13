Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The town's mayor, Ana Mula, visits the extension work at the health centre. SUR
Junta&#039;s major 1.5 million euro extension of dated Los Boliches health centre starts
Health

Junta's major 1.5 million euro extension of dated Los Boliches health centre starts

The works will include turning the 40-year-old facility into a primary care centre with the necessary capacity and equipment to attend to the healthcare needs of the rising population of the district

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Tuesday, 13 February 2024, 11:27

Compartir

The Junta de Andalucía has begun the expansion of the Los Boliches health centre, a project that has an investment of more than 1.5 million euros and an execution period of seven months. The regional authority pointed out that the old facility is over 40 years old, and during this time health practices have advanced and the population of this area of Fuengirola has grown considerably.

The works will include turning the facility into a primary care centre with the necessary capacity and equipment to attend to the healthcare needs of the residents of Los Boliches.

The project includes the construction of a new two-storey building with a consultation wing and an emergency department that will serve as an extension of the current health centre. The new building will also include 12 new consultation rooms, and a basement area that will be reserved for future developments of the centre.

The regional administration is also continuing with the construction of the new Los Pacos health centre, which will respond to the health needs of the eastern population of Fuengirola, such as Carvajal and Torreblanca.

“We are glad that this project is now becoming a reality. It is a very necessary action, because it is a facility that serves many people in this district. In a few months, along with the new Los Pacos health centre, the people of Fuengirola will have a better and much improved health service,” the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Two hundred people evacuated as a torrent of mud cascades down several ski slopes in Spain's Sierra Nevada
  2. 2 This is how the Guardia Civil captured the six crew of a powerful drug-trafficking boat that killed two of their officers in Andalucía
  3. 3 Costa del Sol hotels assure there will be no water supply issues for holidaymakers this summer
  4. 4 Bonfire barricade cuts off road access to major wholesale market on outskirts of Malaga
  5. 5 These are the two Malaga province projects nominated for best industrial building in the world
  6. 6 Opening of new business hub in Benalmádena moves a step closer
  7. 7 Benalmádena police target electric scooter users to ensure 'scrupulous compliance' with regulations
  8. 8 Society of the Snow triumphs at the Goyas, Spain's film academy awards
  9. 9 Cardiac arrhythmias: a curable epidemic
  10. 10 The sweet bun as the Nordic answer to Spanish carnival

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad