Initial work on the Camino Viejo de Coín road is put out to tender The improvements to the road will be made in three phases, the first of which will be put out to tender for 6m euros

The initial phase of work to widen the Camino Viejo de Coín (A-7053) road in Mijas will be put out to tender for 6m euros. The improvements will be made in three phases. This is "one of the most important projects for the town in terms of road safety," according to deputy mayor José Carlos Martín. The road, which connects Mijas with Alhaurín el Grande, has a high traffic density, with about 8,400 vehicles per day, he explained. The first phase, from the Víctimas de Terrorismo roundabout to Venta La Morena, will take about eight months.