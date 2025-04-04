Improved hotel occupancy figures show that Mijas remains a 'tourist benchmark'

Tony Bryant Friday, 4 April 2025, 09:54 Compartir

Mijas town hall has announced that the month of March closed with a hotel occupancy rate of 63.52 per cent, marking a year-on-year increase of 5.38 per cent, according to the Costa del Sol hotelier’s association (Aehcos).

In March last year, despite the celebration of Easter, the occupancy rate was 58.14 per cent, indicating the municipality continues to show good tourist occupancy figures. This figure has been highly praised by the town’s mayor, Ana Mata, who highlighted the work carried out by the sector to ensure that Mijas remains a tourist benchmark.

"March has been very rainy, yet the figures are very positive, as they are better than in 2024. This shows that Mijas is a leading municipality, consolidating itself as a benchmark thanks to the work of all those involved in tourism," explained the mayor.

For his part, Juan Miguel Marcos, vice president of Aehcos in Mijas, has predicted a remarkable increase in April, with occupancy expected to rise to 80.55 per cent. "We expect a good Easter and we are well prepared to handle the arrival of tourists during this key time of the year," he said.

As for the tourist offices located in Mijas Pueblo and La Cala, during March, 13,568 people requested information, with the majority coming from Spain, the UK, and Canada.