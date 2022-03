Hotel guests scarper without paying bill Two women left without paying a 3,000 euro bill but have been detained by the police

Two women who ran up a 3,000 euro bill during a three-night stay in a luxury Malaga hotel, but left without paying, have been traced by police and face possible fraud charges.

The pair checked into one of the best rooms at the Gran Hotel Miramar and made full use of the facilities including the restaurant, spa and minibar.

A 54-year-old Spanish woman and her Argentinian companion, 57, have been arrested.