Fuengirola's Florida hotel has been acquired by the Leonardo chain This is the Berlin-based group’s first venture into the holiday sector in the province, although it has ten city hotels elsewhere in Spain

The Florida hotel in Fuengirola has just been bought by Leonardo Hotels and Shay Raz, the CEO of the Berlin-based company, says plans are being drawn up to modernise the facilities although it will remain a four-star holiday hotel.

This is Leonardo Hotels’ first project in Malaga province, although it has ten others in Spain, mainly in Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao and Granada.

The 184-room Florida will reopen on 15 March under the name Leonardo Hotel Fuengirola Costa del Sol. It is not yet known when the improvement works will be carried out.

Shay Raz says this acquisition marks a new phase of expansion in the Spanish market. “Our aim is to introduce our brand in very attractive holiday destinations for domestic and international tourism, taking advantage of all the experience of our parent company, Fattal Hotel Group, in the eastern Mediterranean, Cyprus, Greece, Israel and elsewhere,” he says.

Ideal location

He believes the location, beside the sea and close to Fuengirola marina, is ideal because guests can enjoy beaches and water sports but are only half an hour from Marbella and Malaga city, with all their cultural and leisure attractions.

The Leonardo Hotel Fuengirola Costa del Sol offers a wide range of facilities, including a spa. “Eighty per cent of the rooms will have impressive views over the Mediterranean, and there will be four different categories: comfort, superior, Deluxe and junior suite,” explains Raz. There will also be four bars and a restaurant, a conference room and parking for 50 vehicles.

Two new projects

The Florida was previously owned by ML Hoteles, whose CEO, José Carlos Escribiano, says they are pleased with the operation. “We received a lot of offers but we went with Leonardo because it is a large chain which is committed to the destination and prepared to invest in improving the hotel. The sale will also enable us to proceed with two new projects, the Valle del Golf Resort and adding 36 junior suites to the Hotel Ángela,” he says.