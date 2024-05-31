Higuerón Resort enters the holiday rental market with six luxury villas and 26 flats in Fuengirola

Pilar Martínez Malaga Friday, 31 May 2024, 16:02 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Fuengirola-based Higuerón Resort is moving into new business niches, including holiday rentals. After the five-star resort, which acquired the Leiro Sky Suite tower in 2020, after an investment of more than 25 million euros, including the largest congress centre on the Costa del Sol, it is now adding six luxury villas and 26 tourist flats, representing 62 holiday accommodation units, which will be marketed through Preferred Hotels, explained Luis García, Marketing Director.

It is a new offer that is added to the five-star Higuerón Hotel Málaga Curio Collection by Hilton, which has 290 rooms, nine restaurants of different types, including Sollo by chef Diego Gallegos, which boasts a Michelin Star, two Repsol Suns and the famous Michelin Green Star, as well as nine padel courts, four tennis courts, one clay court, a sand court with beach tennis versatility, spa, gym, several swimming pools and a beach club that will be inaugurated next Friday 31 May and, for the first time, will be open all year round.

This same date will mark the arrival of the first guests at Leiro Residences, consisting of a building with 26 flats and another with six villas. These properties have been acquired by private individuals or investors who reserve a few dates for their own enjoyment and cede the operation for the rest of the year in exchange for a return that is partly guaranteed and partly dependent on occupancy levels. On this occasion it is Preferred Hotels that is in charge of this commercialisation together with Higuerón Resort, while the hotel operates under the Curio Collection by Hilton brand. This was detailed by Luis García, who outlines the strong pace of reservations for the properties.

“Expectations have been exceeded, even though marketing opened barely a month ago. This model is in great demand in Marbella, but in this area of the Costa del Sol there is nothing like it,” he said, adding that each villa has three or four bedrooms, four parking spaces, a private swimming pool, cinema room, wine cellar, spa and sauna and a lift to connect the three floors.

García said that the price of a night in one of these villas starts at 1,300 euros outside high season and, in the case of the flats, at 400 euros. Among the benefits that the owners of these properties receive are the possibility of enjoying all the resort's services, including the beach club, which opened in 2021 after an investment of five million euros and which has three restaurants and even a yacht rental service. In addition to exclusive services such as the possibility of having chef Diego Gallegos cook for them privately in the villas.

The markets that are most in demand for this new offer are the USA, with García highlighting the boost provided by the direct daily United Airlines flight linking Malaga airport with New York, followed by Morocco and Qatar, which are adding to the pull of the British, who account for almost 30% of the resort's travellers globally, along with Scandinavians, Belgians and French. “Outside the high season, almost 70% of our clients are international,” he said.

New offer of events

The ground floor of the apartment building houses other facilities that he says “are unique in Europe”. This is Diego Gallegos' R&D centre, which has an aquaponics enclosure in which the chef breeds his own fish that feed on courgettes, peppers and tomato plants from a vegetable garden that grows using hydroponics or soilless plant production. There is also a gastronomic laboratory and a room for presentations and show cooking.

This building, linked to the villas and the hotel by means of a bridge over the difficult terrain, has also allowed the complex to expand the range of private event rooms, added Luis García, explaining the importance of the congress business, for which they have the largest hall on the Costa del Sol, with 1,100 square metres. “40 per cent of the business comes from events,” he said, while recalling its special features, such as having 400 works of art.