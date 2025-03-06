Headless body wearing wetsuit discovered near promenade on Costa del Sol beach

Spain's National Police force is investigating the discovery of a headless body on Wednesday night on a beach in Fuengirola. It was wearing a wetsuit and, apparently, could have been in the water for some time due to the advanced state of decomposition, sources close to the investigation have confirmed to SUR.

The 112 Andalucía emergency response service received several calls at around 8.45pm alerting them to the appearance of a body, lying on the sand, near the Paseo Marítimo Rey de España promenade.

The coordination centre mobilised members of the Local Police, who provided support, and the National Police, who have taken charge of the investigation to clarify the circumstances of the death. At the moment, no hypothesis has been ruled out.

The authorities are due perform an autopsy on the corpse, which will shed more light on the cause of death and attempt to identify the body, which was in a state of decomposition, police sources have confirmed.