Captain Marta Vilanova talking about Seprona’s diverse roles. Rafa Blanco
Guardians of nature and the environment enlighten Costa Press Club members
Community spirit

Three Guardia Civil officers from Seprona, the force's nature protection and environment branch, gave a talk about their wide-ranging work

Liz Parry

Mijas

Wednesday, 18 September 2024, 18:17

The highlight of the September meeting of the Costa Press Club was a talk given by Guardia Civil officers from Seprona, the force's nature protection and environment branch.

Generally known to the public for their work with protected animal species, the officers explained the many other facets of their work, illustrating them with examples ranging from investigation into the causes of forest fires, to a recent case of a multi-million euro fraud operation involving the re-sale of tyres sent for safe waste disposal as being unfit for use.

Seprona is also involved in education, and as a world-leading nature protection force is often called on to help with environmental crimes in other European countries and in South America.

Capitán Marta Vilanova, Brigada José Benito Alonso and Guardia José Antonio Gómez were warmly applauded by Costa Press Club members and their guests, and continued to discuss their work and answer questions over an excellent dinner at La Sierra Restaurant at Cerrado del Águila Golf in Mijas.

