Disorientated griffon vulture rescued in centre of Mijas Pueblo Concerned locals phoned the emergency services to inform them that the bird was huddled against a wall in a busy tourist street

J.J.M. Málaga Tuesday, 26 November 2024, 14:01

Locals and visitors in the heart Mijas Pueblo on Saturday were surprised by the appearance of a frightened griffon vulture, which was huddled against a wall on a busy tourist street. Concerned locals phoned the emergency services to inform them that the bird was in the middle of the street, and officers from the Local Police arrived at the scene to rescue the disorientated bird of prey.

With the assistance of officers from the centre for the recovery of threatened species, the police managed to secure the bird. The griffon vulture (Gyps fulvus), a protected species, was first taken to the conservation centre, before being released back into its natural habitat.

The Local Police said that these scavenging birds are essential for maintaining the balance of ecosystems, as it serves as a “natural cleaner”. Its diet prevents the spread of diseases as it consumes mostly carcasses of dead animals.