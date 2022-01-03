Green light given to agreement that will allow Mijas infant school to receive regional aid The school was the only one in the municipality that did not have the support of this agreement, which will equate the rights of the children with the other infant schools in Mijas

Mayor of Mijas Josele González, has announced that the green light has been given to an agreement that will allow the families and children of the Escuela Infantil de Mijas Pueblo (municipal infant school) to benefit from the aid of the Junta de Andalucía, an agreement that will equate the rights of the children at the school with the rest of the students of the municipality.

The school was the only one that did not have the support of this regional agreement, allowing it, among other things, to benefit from the Junta's aid plan which will enhance the school's facilities.

Comprehensive reform

During a visit to the school last week, councillor for Infant Schools, Verónica Ensberg, claimed that Mijas council has worked tirelessly for the last two years to obtain authorisation from the Andalusian Public Agency for Education. She explained that the municipal authority has adapted the school to the current regulations with a comprehensive reform, which included the addition of a toy library, morning classroom and dining room.

The renovations also included new floors, windows, doors and furniture; all actions necessary to adapt the school to current regulations.

The councillor described the signing of the new agreement as “historic news”, which, she claims will put the “finishing touch” to a year in which the town hall has worked tirelessly to improve the conditions of the children at the school.

“Through this agreement, it is guaranteed that all children in the infant schools of Mijas will have the same rights, providing a solution to an on-going problem in the municipality. Collaborating with the Junta de Andalucía will also benefit the families, who, until now, have had to take their children to schools in La Cala and Las Lagunas.,” Ensberg said.