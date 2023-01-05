Mijas town hall puts construction of huge Gran Parque de la Costa del Sol out to tender The new green space will cover an area of almost 350,000 square metres and will be the biggest in Malaga province and among the largest in Andalucía

Mijas town hall has put the construction the largest park in the province of Malaga out to tender. The Gran Parque de la Costa del Sol will be located in the area of El Hogadero (Las Lagunas).

The new 'green lung' will cover an area of almost 350,000 square meeres and will be among the largest in Andalucía, along with the María Luisa Park in Seville and the Moret Park in Huelva.

The project will include the planting of some 20,000 plants and 2,000 trees and shrubs in the large gardens and forest area, along with the construction of an open-air amphitheatre, a running track, a bike lane, skating park and a climbing wall, among other things.

There will also be children’s play areas with water attractions, along with shaded areas where senior citizens can make use of gaming tables for cards, chess and dominoes, and a petanque area.

Andalusian architectural style

The new green space will have a typical Andalusian architectural style with Arabic mosaics, water features and fountains, and a small a temple. The facility is only 1.5 kilometres from the town centre, which, the town hall says, “will make it easily accessible on foot”.

Companies have until 30 January to submit their bids, and the council says that the works could begin in the second half of this year.

The work will be carried out in two phases: the first, which has an execution period of 18 months, will be the green area project; while the second will include the construction of two access bridges.

Plans to build the park were slowed down due to the discovery of a Roman site a year after the initial drafting of the project in 2017. The project was further stalled until the council acquired the sufficient land needed to begin the project, which included the purchase of 360,000 square metres of private land.

The town’s mayor, Josele González, said: “Perhaps this is the most ambitious project in the recent history of Mijas, since it will involve the construction of one of the largest parks in all of Andalucía. This great project has been going on for almost six years and has been a challenge for the local administration since we have had to solve great technical difficulties that it has presented.”