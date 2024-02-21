Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

One of the abstract pieces from the new collection. SUR.
German artist brings diverse impressions of Andalucía exhibition to Mijas Costa
Art

German artist brings diverse impressions of Andalucía exhibition to Mijas Costa

Costa Tropical-based artist Lotta Leon is fascinated by the Andalusian light, the diverse impressions of nature, and also by the traces of ancient history, especially the cultural heritage of the Moors

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Wednesday, 21 February 2024, 22:18

German-born artist Lotta Leon is exhibiting her latest collection of abstract and semi-abstract works that present her impressions of Andalucía - Fantasías Andaluzas - at the cultural centre in La Cala de Mijas from Friday 1 to Monday 18 March.

The former teacher of philosophy and literature, who now lives in Salobreña, Costa Tropical, is fascinated by the Andalusian light, the diverse impressions of nature, and also by the traces of ancient history, especially the cultural heritage of the Moors.

The artist says she is guided by an “animistic view of the world”, and many of her works are based on rock structures, such as the Andalusian Sierras, or abstract colour carpets based on photographs of plants and flowers.

Another series, Alhambra's Dreams, photographically captures the architectural structures of Moorish buildings such as the Alhambra and transforms them into semi-abstract worlds through multiple exposures that reveal the power of past cultures in a new light.

The inauguration of the collection, when the artists will be on hand to answer questions about her work, will take place at 8pm on Friday 1 March.

The exhibition can be visited free of charge from Monday to Friday between 10am and 2pm, and from 5pm until 8pm.

