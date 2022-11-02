Fuengirola against gender violence unity race takes to streets on Sunday 27 November The event has been organised to coincide with the activities to mark the International Day for Violence Against Women (25 November)

Fuengirola town hall has announced that the fifth Fuengirola against gender violence unity race will take place on Sunday 27 November.

The event has been organised to coincide with the activities to mark the International Day Against Violence Against Women (25 November), which will include various initiatives to raise awareness to the problem and offer help and information to those in vulnerable situations.

The race will begin at the fairground at 10am and will offer several routes for different age categories.

The race will be followed by a magic show that will have the message, ‘Violence no, magic yes’, a show that will teach children the importance of a gender violence free society.

"The objective of this event is to involve the residents of Fuengirola, including the children, in actions that show that eradication is essential to continue advancing as a society and contribute to being part of the change,” councillor for Social Welfare and Families, Rocío Rodríguez, said.

Registration for the race can be made on www.dorsalchip.es from Sunday 20 November. Registration costs one euro for children and four euros for adults and all proceeds will go to the Fuengirola Women’s Association.