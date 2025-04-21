Fugitive wanted by Interpol located on the Costa and his girlfriend is also arrested for trying to help him flee

Juan Cano Málaga Monday, 21 April 2025, 11:38 Compartir

Guardia Civil officers have arrested a man in Mijas acting on an international warrant issued by the French authorities. Interpol had announced that he might be hiding on the Costa del Sol and his image was circulated in Malaga province in an effort to find him.

At around 9pm on 8 April, officers in Mijas located an individual whose physical characteristics perfectly matched those of the fugitive, a 40-year-old French national of North African origin.

The officers who recognised him confirmed that he was subject to an international arrest warrant and proceeded to arrest him, with the aim to facilitate his immediate extradition to France.

The wanted man was located in a street in a residential area of Mijas, accompanied by his partner. When the officers approached him, the woman allegedly reacted by pushing one of the officers, causing him to lose his balance and injure his leg. The fugitive took advantage of this moment of confusion to make his getaway. Although he managed to escape from the officers, he did not get very far. The Guardia Civil gave chase and soon caught up with him. According to sources, the fugitive reacted violently and elbowed one of the officers in the face. In spite of his resistance, the fugitive was finally arrested.

The Guardia Civil's intervention resulted in the arrests of both the fugitive, and his partner, who was read her rights for an alleged offence of attacking the police officers.