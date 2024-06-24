Wanted murderer arrested on Costa del Sol after being caught smoking a joint while driving

Irene Quirante Malaga Monday, 24 June 2024, 15:04 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

A fugitive wanted in the Netherlands for alleged murder has been arrested on the Costa del Sol after he was caught smoking a joint behind the wheel of a car in Mijas.

Local Police officers spotted the 22-year-old Moroccan smoking while driving, intercepted the vehicle and while identifying him realised there was a warrant out for his arrest for alleged murder and attempted murder.

The incident happened in the Riviera del Sol area where, according to sources, police were carrying out surveillance and noticed the car due to the smell of the dense smoke coming out of the driver's window, who was seen smoking what, from a distance, looked like a rolled-up cigarette.

Officers stopped the vehicle and identified the driver and three other people who were with him in the car. The suspect was arrested and taken to a Guardia Civil police station for extradition to the Netherlands, where he will be tried for the alleged crime.