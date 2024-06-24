Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Wanted murderer arrested on Costa del Sol after being caught smoking a joint while driving
112 incident 

Wanted murderer arrested on Costa del Sol after being caught smoking a joint while driving

Police were carrying out surveillance and noticed the car due to the smell of the dense smoke coming out of the vehicle's window

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Monday, 24 June 2024, 15:04

Opciones para compartir

A fugitive wanted in the Netherlands for alleged murder has been arrested on the Costa del Sol after he was caught smoking a joint behind the wheel of a car in Mijas.

Local Police officers spotted the 22-year-old Moroccan smoking while driving, intercepted the vehicle and while identifying him realised there was a warrant out for his arrest for alleged murder and attempted murder.

The incident happened in the Riviera del Sol area where, according to sources, police were carrying out surveillance and noticed the car due to the smell of the dense smoke coming out of the driver's window, who was seen smoking what, from a distance, looked like a rolled-up cigarette.

Officers stopped the vehicle and identified the driver and three other people who were with him in the car. The suspect was arrested and taken to a Guardia Civil police station for extradition to the Netherlands, where he will be tried for the alleged crime.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Illuminating celebrations along the Costa del Sol to honour San Juan
  2. 2 Malaga CF secure last-gasp play-off final victory to earn promotion back to Segunda
  3. 3 In photos and videos: Malaga CF's heroes given an epic welcome home
  4. 4 Average salary in Spain hits 27,000 euros a year and it is under pressure from inflation
  5. 5 Malaga's technology brain gain
  6. 6

    In danger of losing my Spanish?
  7. 7 Heartbreak as Spain's greatest ever swimmer misses out on Olympic qualification
  8. 8 Ernest Hemingway: A lasting association with Ronda
  9. 9 Bluefin tuna 2024 open season starts in Gibraltar
  10. 10 Bioparc Fuengirola: a 'world benchmark' that combines conservation with 300,000 visitors a year

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad