Fuengirola's official language school introduces new Spanish for foreigners course

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Tuesday, 30 April 2024, 12:31

The Official School of Languages (Escuela Oficial de Idiomas - EOI) in Fuengirola is introducing a new Spanish for Foreigners course (Basic A1) in September, which will be offered alongside the existing language programmes in English, French and German.

The public language school, which is dependent on the regional government, specialises in foreign language education and certification, with the aim of providing high-quality language courses tailored to different proficiency levels, from beginners to advanced learners.

The eight-month language courses follow the national curriculum of the education department and are available in two modalities: face-to-face courses and hybrid or blended courses.

Its curricular designs are adapted to the indications described by the Council of Europe in the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages and the certifications and qualifications are issued in accordance with the levels established by it.

The school has around 800 students of several nationalities from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds that range from 16 to 70 years of age.

The admissions period for the new Spanish for Foreigners course, which costs 78.24 euros, is from Wednesday 1 until Monday 20 May. The registration period will be open from Monday 1 until Wednesday 10 July.

The Official Language Schools in Andalucía constitute a network of public centres that represent the only official means of accrediting the different levels of proficiency in a foreign language within the Spanish State outside of compulsory education and other private institutions.