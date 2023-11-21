Fuengirola's new Emprende business development centre ready to open its doors

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Compartir Copiar enlace

Fuengirola town hall has announced that work has finished on the new Emprende business development centre, an entrepreneurship support facility that will help promote the creation of new businesses in the municipality.

The town’s mayor, Ana Mula, visited the 200-square-metre centre, located in Calle Miguel Bueno, which took two months to complete and which houses a work area with computer stations, two offices and a meeting and conference room.

The new facility has been made possible under the town’s Edusi programme and cost 514,000 euros, 80 per cent of which will be financed by the European Union, while the remainder will come from the council’s coffers.

“The work has been completed this week and all that remains is the acquisition and placement of the furniture, which will be organised over the next three weeks. It is an important facility in which we have placed a lot of enthusiasm, because supporting entrepreneurship is one of the great objectives of the council that I lead. We will continue to be committed to providing our residents with more tools so that they can succeed on this path to self-employment and wealth generation,” Mula said.