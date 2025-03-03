Unravelling the mystery of the sailing boat stranded on the Costa del Sol

María Donoso Fuengirola Monday, 3 March 2025, 19:54 Compartir

On the coast of Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol, situated between the beach umbrellas and waves, stands an unexpected celebrity: a beached sailing boat which has gone viral on social media. The vessel has been stranded on the beach since last November and attracts hundreds of curious onlookers who come every day to photograph what some are already calling 'the mysterious sailing boat'.

The vessel washed ashore on La Cepa beach, opposite the Florida hotel, after a tragic event. The owner, a 56-year-old German, died suddenly on board while entering the harbour and the currents dragged the boat until it ran aground on the beach, where it has remained, stuck in the sand. To remove the boat the law requires a court permit. Since it is a movable property whose owner is deceased, it cannot be removed without legal authorisation.

The boat has suffered serious damage and the mast broke when it ran aground due to the waves. It has also been the victim of acts of vandalism including graffiti, holes and the theft of the deceased's personal belongings.

Fuengirola town hall has said that the process to remove the boat is under way, although it cannot guarantee an immediate solution. For now, the boat will remain there, attracting onlookers who continue to upload photographs of it on their social media profiles.

The question of its future remains open: will it be removed before the summer season or will it become just another part of the beach? As it is stranded at the end of the beach near the harbour it isn't proving to be a major obstacle, but it could be dangerous for children and other beach-goers. In the meantime, the mysterious boat continues to attract attention and generate conversation.