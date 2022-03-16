Fuengirola welcomes the return of popular multicultural fair, but Russia will not be represented The Feria de los Pueblos, which has been renamed Feria de los Países, will be held from 27 April to 2 May and will highlight the customs of 33 participating nationalities

After two years of absence due to the pandemic, Fuengirola will welcome the return of one of its most important events, the Feria de los Pueblos (now renamed Feria de los Países), which will be held from 27 April to 2 May.

The fair, which began in 1994 with just eight participating countries, highlights the different nationalities and cultures that reside in the town. This year’s fair, described by the town hall as the “world epicentre of multiculturalism”, will present 33 nationalities.

Fuengirola boasts more than 130 different nationalities amongst its community, and among those represented at the fair will be Great Britain, Greece, Australia, Hawaii, Belgium, India, Bolivia, Ireland, Paraguay, Cuba, Spain, Estonia, South Africa, Finland and Uruguay, among others.

"Ukrainians need our support"

Romania will participate in the fair for the first time this year, along with Ukraine, "whose citizens need our support and affection now more than ever", the town’s mayor, Ana Mula declared. However, she pointed out that Russia will not be represented at the event this year.

In addition to the gastronomy, which ranges from Argentine barbecued meats to German sausages, Japanese sushi or beers from around the world, each caseta will offer a series of live music and dance shows based on the cultural traditions of their country.

The traditional parade of all the participating nationalities will take place on Saturday 30 April. The colourful cavalcade will begin in the Plaza de España at 11.30am and continue through the streets of the town and on to the fair ground.

As usual, there will be free access to the casetas, which will be open from 1pm to 4am.