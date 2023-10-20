Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Town hall announces the race against sexist violence. SUR
Fuengirola urges people to take part in violence against women race
Sport

Fuengirola urges people to take part in violence against women race

The event is part of the town hall’s programme to raise awareness of gender violence and the importance of having all possible means to "put an end to this scourge"

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Friday, 20 October 2023, 15:49

Compartir

To mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women (25 November), Fuengirola will host the VII Race Against Sexist Violence on Sunday 26 November.

The race, which begins from the town's fairground at 10am, is part of the town hall’s programme to raise awareness of gender violence and the importance of having all possible means to end it.

Runners have the choice of a three-kilometre route, or several shorter distances. Registration, which costs between one and five euros depending on the route, can be made on the Dorsalchip website until 22 November.

The event was announced by councillor for equality, Cristina Bornao, who said, “One in three women in the world will suffer aggression of a physical, psychological or sexual nature throughout their life. We are no longer just talking about gender-based violence, but about all types of violence against women, including domestic, sexual, child marriage and human trafficking for sexual purposes. We hope that many people will join this cause so that we can put an end to this scourge.”

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Tourism sector applauds reintroduction of direct flights between Malaga Airport and New York next summer
  2. 2 Storm Aline round-up across Malaga province with more rain forecast at the weekend
  3. 3 Driver flees scene after fatally hitting a man on the A-7 in Torremolinos
  4. 4 Another dire season for olive harvest and liquid gold production in Malaga province
  5. 5 Guardia Civil officer investigated after testing positive for alcohol following fatal motorcycle crash
  6. 6 Having a first child later in life is the main cause of increase in breast cancer
  7. 7 Estepona climbing wall begins to takes shape
  8. 8 Seven teenagers arrested for bullying a disabled classmate for years in Malaga
  9. 9 Is Torremolinos a tourist town, or not?
  10. 10 Brit tourist arrested for insurance scam while checking in for flight at Malaga Airport

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad