Fuengirola urges people to take part in violence against women race

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

To mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women (25 November), Fuengirola will host the VII Race Against Sexist Violence on Sunday 26 November.

The race, which begins from the town's fairground at 10am, is part of the town hall’s programme to raise awareness of gender violence and the importance of having all possible means to end it.

Runners have the choice of a three-kilometre route, or several shorter distances. Registration, which costs between one and five euros depending on the route, can be made on the Dorsalchip website until 22 November.

The event was announced by councillor for equality, Cristina Bornao, who said, “One in three women in the world will suffer aggression of a physical, psychological or sexual nature throughout their life. We are no longer just talking about gender-based violence, but about all types of violence against women, including domestic, sexual, child marriage and human trafficking for sexual purposes. We hope that many people will join this cause so that we can put an end to this scourge.”