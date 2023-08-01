Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Plaza Pedro Cuevas Martín in Los Boliches. SUR
Fuengirola to unveil new sculpture during &#039;emotional tribute&#039; to popular councillor

Fuengirola to unveil new sculpture during 'emotional tribute' to popular councillor

The inauguration of the bronze bust of Pedro Cuevas Martín, the former deputy mayor of Los Boliches who died of a heart attack at age of 63 in 2019, will take place in Plaza Pedro Cuevas Martín

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Tuesday, 1 August 2023, 18:23

Fuengirola council has announced it will unveil a new sculpture in memory of Pedro Cuevas Martín, the former councillor and deputy mayor of Los Boliches who died of a heart attack at age of 63 in 2019. The bronze bust, which will be located in the plaza that bears his name, will be inaugurated at 8.30pm on Thursday 3 August during an “emotional tribute to one of the town’s most popular figures”.

Martín held the position of deputy mayor for 24 years, and during this time he combined his work with other roles, such as councillor for Sports, and Public Safety, among others.

The unveiling of the sculpture, which is the work of local artist Gregorio Dueñas, was announced by the deputy mayor, Rodrigo Romero, who said the councillor’s family were “delighted” with the bust.

“This was not an easy task, but the artist has worked hard to make this excellent piece, so we are all very happy with the final result. Gregorio Dueñas had a great responsibility in his hands, because the figure of Pedro Cuevas Martín is in the heart of everyone in Fuengirola. I think people will be very pleased when they see it,” Romero said.

