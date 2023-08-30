Fuengirola town hall resumes process to find solution for abandoned apartment building The nine-storey Javisol complex once housed more than 80 tourist apartments, but after years of neglect by the owner of the property, whose whereabouts are unknown, local residents have demanded that a solution is found

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Fuengirola town hall has announced it is to resume the process to find a solution for the Javisol building, a nine-storey apartment block which once housed commercial premises and more than 80 tourist apartments on the second line from the beach.

After years of neglect by the owner of the property, whose whereabouts are unknown, the local residents of the area have demanded that a solution is found.

The council said that it has been trying to find a solution for the run-down property for several years, but the process has “not been easy”.

“The town hall has tried to contact the owner on numerous occasions, but it has been impossible to locate him. For this reason, a process of alienation by substitution began several years ago so that a third party could acquire this property to renovate it,” a spokesperson for the council said.

Sale process

The council pointed out that the sale process has been carried out on three occasions, although on two occasions no interest in the property was received. The third process was interrupted by a representative of the owner of the property, who promised to repair and clean the building. However, this promise was never fully put into practice and although some cleaning work was carried out, the town hall said the work had been “totally insufficient”.

It is for this reason that the council will try for the fourth time to find a solution for the problem, although, as it points out, this will not be an easy task.

“Our intention from the beginning has always been to put an end to the negative situation that arose from the abandonment of this building by its owner. However, the council cannot act unilaterally on private property and must respect all the procedures established by law,” the spokesperson explained.

Social housing

However, the left-wing councillor, José Miguel López, who has spent several years trying to find a solution to the situation, does not agree.

López believes the town hall should assume ownership of the property and convert it in social housing. He explained that this idea was rejected by the municipal authority because the land where it is located is not classified as residential.

“It is perfectly feasible to change the use of the land, but they told us no because it would take a long time, so meanwhile, the years go by and everything remains the same,” the councillor said.