Fuengirola town hall responds to needs of nearly 350 vulnerable families during first quarter of 2025

The social services department of Fuengirola town hall has responded to the needs of around 350 vulnerable families in the town during the first quarter of 2025. This was announced by the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, who said that attention to the most disadvantaged sectors is a "priority" and that the budget for this purpose is "unlimited".

"Since I have been mayor, I have always declared that the priority of my government is people. As long as I continue to lead the council, there will never be a no to a request for help from those going through a bad economic period. We have a large budget to respond to this circumstance, but if this is insufficient, we will make all the relevant budgetary modifications to respond to the needs of our vulnerable families and residents," the mayor explained.

Mula said that during the first three months of the year, social services awarded 471 economic benefits worth 281,727.28 euros. Likewise, on January 1, a new contract for the home help service came into force, which until February has provided 25,573 hours of home care to 520 dependent people.

Similarly, social services workers have advised, informed and processed more than 500 matters related to the minimum wage, the dependency law system, non-contributory pensions, the school absenteeism program for minors and registrations in the municipal support housing registry, among other things.

"Our social services continue to do an enormous job to respond to our families. I insist: anyone who needs help from their council has it. There are no resource limits for anyone from Fuengirola who accredits it and needs these benefits. The council, and specifically, the assigned workers, are available to all families and residents of the municipality," concluded Mula.