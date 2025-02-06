Free pet adoption scheme to combat animal abandonment extended in Fuengirola

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Thursday, 6 February 2025, 20:37 Compartir

As part of its campaign against animal abandonment, Fuengirola town hall will keep the free pet adoption scheme active this year, an initiative aimed at residents that also covers necessary fees like vaccination, microchip and animal passport. The extension of the programme was announced by health councillor Francisco Javier García Lara, who highlighted the important work carried out by the municipal animal shelter, which in recent years has achieved zero slaughter in its facilities.

"We want to remind all residents who are interested in expanding their family and looking to offer a pet a little love and affection that all abandoned animals at the Zoosanitario shelter receive necessary treatment like deworming, vaccination and microchipping," he said.

"We are fortunate to live in a municipality that is animal friendly, where many families have a pet in their home. We are a town that ensures the well-being of these animals and we have many facilities for them, such as dog parks and the dog beach,” the councillor added.

Information about adopting an animal can be found on www.cuidayadopta.es