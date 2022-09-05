Fuengirola town hall creates 43 new parking spaces in Torreblanca district The initiative had an investment of almost 200,000 euros and also included an area for motorcycle and bicycle parking, the renovation of the pedestrian walkways and new steps leading to the residential area, as well as the replacement of all infrastructure

Fuengirola has announced that it has increased parking in the area of Torreblanca with the creation of 43 new car parking spaces. The project is part of the town hall’s mobility and public service project, which has so far created almost 100 new parking spaces in the town.

The latest parking area has been installed in Calle Gorriones, which, the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, claimed is one of the neighbourhoods with the highest population and urban growth in the municipality.

The initiative had an investment of almost 200,000 euros and included an area for motorcycle and bicycle parking, the renovation of the pedestrian walkways and new steps leading to the residential area, as well as the replacement of all infrastructure.

The project also consisted of the planting of trees such as cork oak and fig trees, which, the mayor said, “added great ecological value” to the area.

“The objective is to improve the services and quality of life for all our residents. Torreblanca is a magnificent residential area, although a large part of its layout was designed in the 1960s, when the urban planning legislation did not foresee the needs that we now consider essential,” Mula said.

Mula added that the town hall will continue to convert different spaces in Fuengirola into parking areas in order to meet the demands of both the local residents and visitors.