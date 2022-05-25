Fuengirola town hall to mark National Celiac Day with poster campaign The town’s urban buses will display posters that offer information about the Fuengirola Gluten-Free Network, a project that was launched in 2015 and which is made up of more than a dozen establishments

Fuengirola town hall will participate in a campaign to highlight gluten-sensitive enteropathy (celiac disease) on the occasion of the National Celiac Day, which will be held on Friday 27 May.

The town’s urban buses will display posters that offer information about the Fuengirola Gluten-Free Network, a project that was launched in 2015 and which is made up of more than a dozen establishments in the town that offer dishes and products suitable for those suffering with celiac disease.

Organised in conjunction with the Association of Celiacs of Malaga (Acema), which was founded in 2008, the network offers information about gluten-free diets that contribute to improving the quality of life of the people affected, along with nutritional information related to gluten allergy.

According to data provided by ACEMA, four per cent of the Spanish population are thought to be celiac, although most do not know it, since only one per cent are diagnosed.

“The municipalities that have a network of gluten-free establishments will participate in this campaign, which aims to raise awareness among the population of the existence of this ailment, so that people who suffer from it can develop a normal life,” councillor Francisco José Martín said.

Establishments interested in joining the Fuengirola gluten-free network should contact ACEMA on 952006887 or 617380087, or via the website www.celiacosmalaga.es