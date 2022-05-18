Fuengirola distributes 1,000 plastic bottles to help tackle pet pee problem The town council advises pet owners to fill the bottles with a solution of water and wine vinegar, a mixture that dilutes the urine and eliminates bad odours

The initiative is part of a policy to keep streets and public spaces clean and free from animal urine. / SUR

Fuengirola town hall is enforcing its policy to keep the town’s streets and public spaces clean and free from animal urine by distributing 1,000 plastic bottles to pet owners in the municipality that can be filled with a diluting liquid.

The council advises pet owners to fill the plastic bottles with an equal amount of water and wine vinegar, a mixture that dilutes the urine and eliminates bad odours.

The new initiative first began during the Dog Day (8 May), when the council gave out more than 300 bottles.

Pet owners already receive free bags to clean up their pet’s excrement, which are located in dispensers on the special containers installed at various points in the town.

Councillor for Cleaning and Health, Javier Hidalgo, pointed out that although most pet owners comply with the bylaw concerning pets, there is a “small minority” who do not respect the regulations.

The councillor added that it is the pet owner’s “obligation” to clean up after their animals, and those who do not comply with the regulations will face a fine of between 301 and 1,500 euros.

“We ask for the collaboration of the people of Fuengirola so that we can maintain the level of cleanliness that characterises our town,” the councillor said.