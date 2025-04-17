Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Councillors visit the Santa Amalia school. SUR
Fuengirola takes advantage of Junta&#039;s active employment plan to paint schools during Easter break
Education

Fuengirola takes advantage of Junta's active employment plan to paint schools during Easter break

The town hall is using 15 people currently out of work to clean and paint the local schools, a project which began on Wednesday at the Santa Amalia school

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Thursday, 17 April 2025, 12:47

Fuengirola town hall is taking advantage of the Easter holidays to undertake cleaning and painting work in some of the municipality’s schools. The education and infrastructure councillors, Carmen Díaz and José Sánchez, respectively, visited the Santa Amalia school on Wednesday, where painting work is being carried out, both inside and outside the facility.

"We are visiting the Santa Amalia school to supervise the tasks that are being carried out over Easter. We always take advantage of these breaks in school activity to do those jobs that, during the school term, are more complicated to do," explained Díaz.

Along with the work that is being carried out at this school, the councillor explained that work is also taking place in other schools in the town, “where workers are also undertaking small painting jobs.”

The councillor pointed out that the work is being done under the ‘Andalucía activa’ employment plan, “which allows us to have about 15 unemployed people to undertake these tasks in our schools”.

The project will continue in other schools during the summer holidays.

