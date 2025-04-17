Fuengirola takes advantage of Junta's active employment plan to paint schools during Easter break

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Thursday, 17 April 2025, 12:47 Compartir

Fuengirola town hall is taking advantage of the Easter holidays to undertake cleaning and painting work in some of the municipality’s schools. The education and infrastructure councillors, Carmen Díaz and José Sánchez, respectively, visited the Santa Amalia school on Wednesday, where painting work is being carried out, both inside and outside the facility.

"We are visiting the Santa Amalia school to supervise the tasks that are being carried out over Easter. We always take advantage of these breaks in school activity to do those jobs that, during the school term, are more complicated to do," explained Díaz.

Along with the work that is being carried out at this school, the councillor explained that work is also taking place in other schools in the town, “where workers are also undertaking small painting jobs.”

The councillor pointed out that the work is being done under the ‘Andalucía activa’ employment plan, “which allows us to have about 15 unemployed people to undertake these tasks in our schools”.

The project will continue in other schools during the summer holidays.