Fuengirola stages canine day to highlight the role that dogs perform in society

Fuengirola will host the XIV Día del Perro on Sunday 6 April, a family day dedicated to dogs and their owners. Held on the slopes of the Sohail castle, the event begins in Plaza de España, where a canine parade will begin at 10.30am, before heading to the castle for a day of competitions and activities.

The event is part of the town’s ‘pet friendly’ initiative and will promote coexistence between members of the public and their dogs. The initiative will highlight the role that dogs perform in society, either as a companion, or in a professional capacity assisting the security and emergency services, or helping the blind and disabled.

"This day is a very consolidated event in our municipality. In fact, it is a family day in which our dogs will be the protagonists, and we will be able to enjoy the different activities that have been organised especially for them,” explained councillor José Sánchez.

Various different canine charities and associations will participate in the initiative, which this year will include new sports activities on the beach. The canine unit of the National Police in Malaga will also be present, offering demonstrations in obedience, natural speed, agility and the strength of police dogs.

Professionals from several animal shelters will be on hand to offer advice about the importance of animal health and hygiene, along with canine groomers and boutiques, veterinary surgeons, dog food manufacturers, and charities offering advice and information about pet adoption.